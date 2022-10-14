Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.77

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.
Gibson Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
