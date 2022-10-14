Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after buying an additional 3,659,935 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,740,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,320,000 after buying an additional 697,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,554,000 after buying an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,167,000 after buying an additional 283,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 64.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,086,000 after buying an additional 1,497,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.