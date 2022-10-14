Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -189.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $14,825,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

