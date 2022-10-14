Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,667. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $632.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

