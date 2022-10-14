Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GKOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.33. 9,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Glaukos by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

