Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 660 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 760 ($9.18) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 599.23 ($7.24).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 494.70 ($5.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £64.17 billion and a PE ratio of 471.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 483.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 479.93.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

