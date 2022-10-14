Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 760 ($9.18) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 599.23 ($7.24).

Shares of LON:GLEN traded up GBX 8.99 ($0.11) on Thursday, reaching GBX 497.29 ($6.01). 30,725,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,740,523. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 483.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 479.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.51 billion and a PE ratio of 473.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

