Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Trading Down 4.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 10,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.26 million during the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

