Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in September

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

HECOF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 57,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Global Helium has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Get Global Helium alerts:

Global Helium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.