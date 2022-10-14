Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in September

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global Helium Stock Performance
HECOF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 57,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Global Helium has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.50.
Global Helium Company Profile
