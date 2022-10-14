Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Global Medical REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE GMRE opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 355,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 357,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

