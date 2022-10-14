Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,540 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $352,599,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after buying an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $94,865,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after buying an additional 655,117 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after buying an additional 653,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $163.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.