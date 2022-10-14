Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.38.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GPN traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $110.41. 53,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,742. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $163.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.35.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

