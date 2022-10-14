Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 43,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,565. The company has a market cap of $278.56 million, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,066,240 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 384,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 17.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,203,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 175,105 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

