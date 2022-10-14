Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Down 1.4%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF stock. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 129,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF comprises about 0.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 17.94% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

