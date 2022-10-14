Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,612 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,930 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

