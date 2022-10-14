GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.88

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 3129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.