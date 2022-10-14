GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Articles

