Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,626. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.63. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.71 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 133.25% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 112,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 538,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

