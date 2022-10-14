Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $8.07

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.85. Gold Fields shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 54,522 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Gold Fields Trading Down 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

