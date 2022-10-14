Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of GOGL stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 41,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,853. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $250.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,444.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,599,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,457,000 after buying an additional 7,498,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $19,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.