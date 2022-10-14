Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003588 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $389,939.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,082,511 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch (GFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Goldfinch has a current supply of 114,285,714 with 22,198,238 in circulation. The last known price of Goldfinch is 0.70398415 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $546,681.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goldfinch.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars.

