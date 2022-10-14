Goldfinch (GFI) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003617 BTC on exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $19.00 million and approximately $418,938.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,100,895 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

