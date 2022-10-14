Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 3.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.37% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $159,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $25.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

