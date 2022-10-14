Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for about 4.2% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $13,697,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 356,362 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,195,000 after acquiring an additional 213,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,988 shares during the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,520. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

