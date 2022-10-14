Golem One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.90 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $251.06 million and $3.90 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.47 or 0.27544031 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010756 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.