Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM remained flat at $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. 80,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $27.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.84. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

