Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Graco were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,348. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

