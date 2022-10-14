Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance
NYSE GRP.U opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
