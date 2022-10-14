Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

