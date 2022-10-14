Gratus Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $142.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.