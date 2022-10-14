Gratus Capital LLC Takes $360,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

