Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.39

Shares of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 1541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Gravitas Education Trading Up 69.2 %
The company has a market cap of $711.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62.
About Gravitas Education
Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.
