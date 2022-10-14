Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading Up 2%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF – Get Rating) was up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 46,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
Great Bear Resources Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.
Great Bear Resources Company Profile
Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
