Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

GPP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,888. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The firm has a market cap of $290.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,685.26% and a net margin of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

In other Green Plains Partners news, insider Michelle Mapes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. EVR Research LP raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

