Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GCBC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $493.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.19.
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp
About Greene County Bancorp
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
