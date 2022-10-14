Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCBC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $493.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

About Greene County Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 319.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

