Greenfield Savings Bank Invests $1.67 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. 687,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,639,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

