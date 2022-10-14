Greenfield Savings Bank Invests $2.24 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. Progressive comprises approximately 1.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.23.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.89. 57,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,128. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

