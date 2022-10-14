Greenfield Savings Bank Invests $461,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $205,920,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

GRMN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.34. 8,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,624. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $165.84. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

