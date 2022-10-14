Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

UNP traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $194.57. 30,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,307. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $186.89 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.01. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

