Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New $739,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

LOW stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.91. 49,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,379. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.28.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

