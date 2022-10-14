Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 444,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356,538. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

