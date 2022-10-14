Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

