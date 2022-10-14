Greenfield Savings Bank Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,249. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

