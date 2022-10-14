Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Trading Down 0.9%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 20,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Greenlane Renewables Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
