Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Trading Down 0.9%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 20,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.