Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,333 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,578,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.21 on Friday, reaching $224.09. The company had a trading volume of 181,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,816. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.39 and a 200-day moving average of $243.90.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.