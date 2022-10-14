Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 300,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. 73,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.