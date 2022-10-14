Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $4 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 163,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New comprises approximately 1.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAPR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:UAPR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,058. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

