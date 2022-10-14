Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IJR stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.54. 377,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,159. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.