Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.35. 28,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $89.56.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
