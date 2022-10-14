Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $936,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.16. 19,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.00 and a 200 day moving average of $250.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

